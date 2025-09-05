Left Menu

India: The Vowel Between Russia and China in Global Diplomacy

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick describes India as the 'vowel' between Russia and China within BRICS. He predicts India will negotiate with President Trump regarding its global alliances, especially concerning its increased purchase of Russian oil amidst Western sanctions. India maintains its energy needs are paramount.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-09-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 20:22 IST
India: The Vowel Between Russia and China in Global Diplomacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has characterized India as the 'vowel' between Russia and China, emphasizing its pivotal role within the BRICS alliance. Lutnick indicated that India might soon engage in negotiations with President Donald Trump concerning its geopolitical strategies and alliances.

He criticized India's increased purchase of Russian oil, which surged from two percent to 40 percent of its total oil imports, following Western sanctions on Moscow amid the Ukraine conflict. Lutnick expressed concerns over India's approach, urging it to align more closely with the US market.

The US remains open to negotiations with India, underlining that its $30 trillion economy is a major global consumer. Lutnick stressed that ultimately, the US consumer's demands will drive international trade dynamics, signaling potential tariffs if India continues its current path.

(With inputs from agencies.)

