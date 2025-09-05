Left Menu

Delhi BJP Gears Up for Flood Relief Efforts Across Northern States

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and BJP leaders strategize relief efforts for flood-hit regions including Delhi and Punjab. The meeting involved key leaders, focusing on gathering resources from local support. Northern states face severe impacts from heavy rains, paralyzing educational and business activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 20:27 IST
In response to the flood crisis affecting northern India, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta coordinated with local BJP leaders on Friday to enhance relief operations. The discussion, hosted at the Delhi BJP office, saw attendance from prominent figures including state president Virendra Sachdeva and several government ministers and MPs.

The high-level talks focused on mobilizing BJP workers to collect and distribute relief materials with the assistance of Delhi's citizens, as detailed in a party statement. The agenda targets alleviating suffering in heavily affected regions, such as the national capital and Punjab.

The relentless monsoon rains have severely impacted states like Himachal Pradesh, where floods have disrupted life and safety. In Delhi, rising Yamuna river levels have exacerbated the situation, leading to the closure of schools and a significant halt in business activities across several northern states.

