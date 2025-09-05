Left Menu

High Seas Tragedy: SEAL Mission Gone Wrong

A covert operation by U.S. Navy SEALs in North Korea during 2019 ended in tragedy with the shooting of civilians. This mission, authorized during President Trump's administration amid diplomatic talks with Kim Jong Un, remains classified, reportedly resulting in justified civilian deaths under engagement rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 22:21 IST
High Seas Tragedy: SEAL Mission Gone Wrong
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A covert mission by U.S. Navy SEALs in North Korea during pivotal diplomatic negotiations in 2019 ended tragically, with civilians shot and killed. The mission aimed to plant a listening device in the nuclear-armed nation, as reported by the New York Times on Friday.

Unidentified sources, including current and former military officials, revealed that President Donald Trump authorized the operation during his presidency while engaging in historic discussions with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The White House, Pentagon, and U.S. Embassy in Seoul have yet to respond to the report's claims.

The incident unfolded when the SEAL team made contact with civilians, initially thought to be diving for shellfish, who stumbled upon them at night. The resulting gunfire from SEALs left all aboard the small fishing vessel dead. A Pentagon review subsequently classified the actions as justified under engagement rules, despite rising tensions following Trump's last summit with Kim in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

