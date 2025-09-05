MK Stalin Honored at Oxford for Dravidian Movement Contributions

DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva hailed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's impactful address at Oxford University, lauding him as a 'torchbearer' of the Dravidian movement. Siva, in a post on X, acknowledged Stalin's achievements in administration and his advocacy for social justice as strong proofs of his leadership.

The DMK leader also paid homage to former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, spotlighting his pivotal role in the movement's development. Siva recalled Arignar Anna's memorable speech at Yale in the 1960s, which introduced the Dravidian movement to a global audience. M Karunanidhi's long tenure as a movement leader and administrator is celebrated for its transformative impact on Tamil Nadu.

Stalin's recent visit to Oxford, where he unveiled a portrait of social reformer E V Ramasamy Periyar, further highlighted his commitment to the Dravidian ideals rooted in rationalism, equity, and human rights. The unveiling, commemorating the Self-Respect Movement's centenary, was part of a conference attended by global scholars and emphasized Periyar's enduring legacy in promoting social justice.

In his address, Stalin emphasized the timeless relevance of Periyar's philosophy, which champions self-respect, rationalism, and social equity. He reiterated Periyar's revolutionary ideas on gender equality, caste abolition, and individual freedoms. The CM also drew connections between Periyar's early reformist activities and the policies implemented by successive Dravidian governments.

Stalin highlighted key reforms initiated by Dravidian leaders, including legalizing Self-Respect Marriages, ensuring equal property rights for women, and promoting inclusive priesthood rights, noting how these policies have been integrated into the socio-political framework of Tamil Nadu and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)