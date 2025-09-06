Left Menu

Botched Operation: SEALs' Fatal Covert Mission in North Korea

A covert U.S. Navy SEALs mission in North Korea resulted in the deaths of several civilians. The operation, approved by President Trump, aimed to plant a listening device during diplomatic negotiations. Despite the controversy, a Pentagon review justified the action under wartime rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 02:24 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 02:24 IST
Reports have emerged that U.S. Navy SEALs killed several North Korean civilians during a covert mission gone awry in 2019. The mission, intended to plant surveillance gear, happened amid critical diplomatic talks between the U.S. and North Korea, according to the New York Times.

The operation, allegedly green-lit by President Trump, turned tragic when SEALs encountered civilians during a nighttime operation, the newspaper reported, citing anonymous sources. The civilians were reportedly fishing when they accidentally crossed paths with the SEALs, leading to a lethal exchange.

As diplomatic relations falter and North Korea advances its nuclear program, U.S. officials, including Senator Mark Warner, are calling for congressional oversight. Meanwhile, the Pentagon has avoided direct commentary on the classified activities.

