Botched Operation: SEALs' Fatal Covert Mission in North Korea

Reports have emerged that U.S. Navy SEALs killed several North Korean civilians during a covert mission gone awry in 2019. The mission, intended to plant surveillance gear, happened amid critical diplomatic talks between the U.S. and North Korea, according to the New York Times.

The operation, allegedly green-lit by President Trump, turned tragic when SEALs encountered civilians during a nighttime operation, the newspaper reported, citing anonymous sources. The civilians were reportedly fishing when they accidentally crossed paths with the SEALs, leading to a lethal exchange.

As diplomatic relations falter and North Korea advances its nuclear program, U.S. officials, including Senator Mark Warner, are calling for congressional oversight. Meanwhile, the Pentagon has avoided direct commentary on the classified activities.