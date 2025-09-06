Bangladesh in Turmoil: Violence Erupts Over Political and Religious Tensions

On Friday, Bangladesh faced significant turmoil as an Islamist mob desecrated the grave of a spiritual figure and later set the Jatiya Party's central office ablaze. The first incident involved the exhumation and burning of Sufi dervish Nura Pagla's body in Rajbari district, leading to deadly clashes between his followers and the Islamists.

These confrontations resulted in one fatality and over a hundred injuries, prompting a stern response from the office of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, who condemned the violence as 'inhuman and despicable.' The violence underscores the volatile intersection of political and religious disputes in the country.

In a related development, the Jatiya Party's office in Dhaka was torched amid ongoing tensions following Nurul Haque Nur's critical wounding. The interim government's response was criticized for its severity, highlighting political divisions within Bangladesh, with security forces employing force to manage unrest as political entities dispute blame.

(With inputs from agencies.)