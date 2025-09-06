Tensions Rise in Serbia: Call for Elections Amid Protests
Protesters in Serbia are demanding snap elections to challenge President Aleksandar Vucic's authority. Demonstrations intensified at Novi Sad University, where police used teargas and stun grenades. The unrest follows public outrage over a fatal railway station collapse, sparking accusations of corruption and calls for political change.
In Serbia, tensions soared as university protesters demanded immediate elections, challenging President Aleksandar Vucic's leadership. At the Novi Sad campus, police deployed teargas and stun grenades to disperse the crowd.
The protests, initially spurred by a tragic railway station roof collapse causing 16 fatalities, have intensified, accusing the government of corruption.
Demonstrators, including students and anti-corruption watchdogs, insist elections are essential for change, denouncing the government's ties to organized crime and media suppression, allegations President Vucic dismisses.
