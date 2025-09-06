Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Serbia: Call for Elections Amid Protests

Protesters in Serbia are demanding snap elections to challenge President Aleksandar Vucic's authority. Demonstrations intensified at Novi Sad University, where police used teargas and stun grenades. The unrest follows public outrage over a fatal railway station collapse, sparking accusations of corruption and calls for political change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 02:45 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 02:45 IST
Tensions Rise in Serbia: Call for Elections Amid Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Serbia, tensions soared as university protesters demanded immediate elections, challenging President Aleksandar Vucic's leadership. At the Novi Sad campus, police deployed teargas and stun grenades to disperse the crowd.

The protests, initially spurred by a tragic railway station roof collapse causing 16 fatalities, have intensified, accusing the government of corruption.

Demonstrators, including students and anti-corruption watchdogs, insist elections are essential for change, denouncing the government's ties to organized crime and media suppression, allegations President Vucic dismisses.

TRENDING

1
Fast-Tracking Federal Reserve Nominations: Senate Rules Shake-Up

Fast-Tracking Federal Reserve Nominations: Senate Rules Shake-Up

 Global
2
Power Play in NYC: High-Stakes Mayoral Race Heats Up

Power Play in NYC: High-Stakes Mayoral Race Heats Up

 Global
3
Teargas and Tensions: Serbian Protests Demand Change

Teargas and Tensions: Serbian Protests Demand Change

 Global
4
Fast-Tracking Fed Nominations: Senate Rule Change in Spotlight

Fast-Tracking Fed Nominations: Senate Rule Change in Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025