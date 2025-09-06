Left Menu

Baltimore Leaders Challenge Trump's National Guard Threats Amidst Crime Drop

In Baltimore, state and local leaders demonstrated unity against Trump’s threat to deploy the National Guard. Governor Wes Moore, highlighting historic declines in homicides, criticized Trump’s approach and invited him to witness Baltimore’s crime-reduction success. Amidst decreasing violence, officials credit social services addressing root causes of crime.

Updated: 06-09-2025 08:09 IST
In a defiant move against US President Donald Trump's threat to deploy the National Guard, Baltimore's state and local leaders marched through one of the city's historically underserved areas. The demonstration, led by Governor Wes Moore, aimed to showcase unity and the city's recent success in curbing gun violence.

Governor Moore pointed out that Baltimore's homicide rates have dropped to historic lows since 2023, attributing this achievement to a comprehensive crime-fighting strategy incorporating social services. He dismissed the need for a National Guard presence, contrasting the President's approach.

As the leaders walked through northwest Baltimore's Park Heights, chants of solidarity filled the air. Attachments to the past troubles surfaced as both support and skepticism emerged from residents, reflecting ongoing battles over crime, investment, and political rhetoric. Moore encouraged the community to resist divisive narratives and stand firm against threats to democracy.

