Trump Maintains US-India 'Special Relationship' Amid Russia Trade Dispute

US President Donald Trump affirmed the enduring 'special relationship' between the United States and India, even as tensions escalate over India's tariff policies and oil trade with Russia. Trump expressed disappointment about India's decision to purchase oil from Russia, which he criticized amid ongoing diplomatic strains.

Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump reiterated his friendship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as a 'great prime minister' despite disagreements over current policies. Trump's comments followed a summit where Modi appeared with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, drawing international attention.

The Trump administration has voiced concerns that India's oil trade indirectly supports Russia's military efforts in Ukraine. Trade and Manufacturing Senior Counsellor Peter Navarro criticized India's tariffs, while National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett hopes for diplomatic resolutions.