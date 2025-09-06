Left Menu

Historic Cabinet Shakeup: Women Now Lead UK's Top Government Posts

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's reshuffle of ministerial jobs places women in key cabinet positions, including Shabana Mahmood as Home Secretary and Yvette Cooper as Foreign Secretary. The reshuffle, following Angela Rayner's departure, marks a strategic shift in UK governance with significant implications for internal and external affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-09-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 16:22 IST
Historic Cabinet Shakeup: Women Now Lead UK's Top Government Posts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a groundbreaking move, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has finalized a comprehensive reshuffle of ministerial positions, appointing women to the highest cabinet posts. The historic appointments include Shabana Mahmood as Home Secretary and Yvette Cooper as Foreign Secretary, marking a significant step for gender representation in UK politics.

The reshuffle follows the controversial exit of former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner and signals a strategic shift in policy under Starmer's leadership. Mahmood's appointment is seen as a strong stance against illegal migration, while Cooper's position suggests a new foreign policy direction amid global tensions.

This cabinet overhaul, branded as phase two of Starmer's Labour government, aligns with upcoming party conferences and underscores a renewed focus on domestic and international issues. Additional key movements include roles in trade negotiations and environmental policy, reflecting the government's adaptive strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab Flood Crisis: A Wake-up Call for Preparedness

Punjab Flood Crisis: A Wake-up Call for Preparedness

 Pakistan
2
Six dead as cable wire of cargo ropeway snaps at Pavagadh Hill temple in Gujarat's Panchmahal district: Police.

Six dead as cable wire of cargo ropeway snaps at Pavagadh Hill temple in Guj...

 India
3
Manipur Peace Efforts: A New Dawn with Re-Negotiated Talks

Manipur Peace Efforts: A New Dawn with Re-Negotiated Talks

 India
4
Surviving the Deluge: Delhi Floods' Lingering Impact

Surviving the Deluge: Delhi Floods' Lingering Impact

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025