NPF's Strategic Move to Reunite with CM Neiphiu Rio for a Stronger Naga Political Front

The Naga People's Front (NPF) has made a public appeal to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, urging him to return to the party and assume leadership. This initiative was formalized through a resolution adopted by the party's Central Executive Council (CEC), emphasizing the need for unity to enhance the party's influence in Naga politics.

NPF Secretary General Achumbemo Kikon announced that the CEC had unanimously reaffirmed its intention to strengthen NPF by inviting former members back into the fold, particularly spotlighting Rio, who began his career with the party in the early 1970s. Kikon reiterated Rio's past contributions and called NPF his "original political home," while offering an olive branch for reconciliation.

The CEC also authorized the NPF president to establish a Central Election Board, should a change in leadership come to fruition. Despite NPF currently holding just two assembly seats against 32 of the Rio-led NDPP, Kikon argued for the importance of regional parties uniting to uphold the cause of the Naga people, expressing optimism for a fruitful merger and an advancement of Naga society's peace process.