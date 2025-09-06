Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Health Improving: Stable Vital Signs After Hospitalization

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali due to exhaustion and a low heart rate, is showing signs of recovery. Hospital authorities confirmed on Saturday that his vital signs are stable and his blood parameters are on the mend.

The 51-year-old leader was brought to the hospital Friday evening. An official statement noted Mann is under observation and continues to improve. AAP and Punjab cabinet leaders, including former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, visited him to offer their support.

Sisodia, speaking to the media, said Mann's illness was due to an electrolyte imbalance, but reassured the public that Mann is currently fine and will likely be discharged within a day or two.

