UPPL's Triumphant Comeback: A New Era for Bodoland Territorial Council

In a confident address in Baokhungri, UPPL president Pramod Boro claimed that his party is poised to reclaim power in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, securing an absolute majority.

Boro attributed the BPF's diminishing influence to what he described as the 'autocratic' leadership style of its chief, Hagrama Mohilary, who reportedly hasn't participated in a single assembly session in the past five years. This alleged disengagement from council affairs has, according to Boro, led to a loss of public support for the BPF.

Highlighting UPPL's growing popularity across all constituencies, Boro predicted the BPF's absence in future councils. The BTC region, comprising five districts, witnessed a fall of BPF's stronghold, with key coalition dynamics in this election shaping up significantly as the BJP contests independently.

