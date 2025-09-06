Left Menu

UPPL's Triumphant Comeback: A New Era for Bodoland Territorial Council

UPPL President Pramod Boro expressed confidence in his party's impending victory in the Bodoland Territorial Council elections, attributing their success to the alleged missteps of the Bodo Peoples' Front led by Hagrama Mohilary. Boro cited growing public support and criticized Mohilary's leadership style for BPF's decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kokrajhar | Updated: 06-09-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 22:21 IST
UPPL's Triumphant Comeback: A New Era for Bodoland Territorial Council
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a confident address in Baokhungri, UPPL president Pramod Boro claimed that his party is poised to reclaim power in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, securing an absolute majority.

Boro attributed the BPF's diminishing influence to what he described as the 'autocratic' leadership style of its chief, Hagrama Mohilary, who reportedly hasn't participated in a single assembly session in the past five years. This alleged disengagement from council affairs has, according to Boro, led to a loss of public support for the BPF.

Highlighting UPPL's growing popularity across all constituencies, Boro predicted the BPF's absence in future councils. The BTC region, comprising five districts, witnessed a fall of BPF's stronghold, with key coalition dynamics in this election shaping up significantly as the BJP contests independently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tripura's Generous Aid: CM Saha's Rs 5 Crore Contribution to Flood-Hit Himachal

Tripura's Generous Aid: CM Saha's Rs 5 Crore Contribution to Flood-Hit Himac...

 India
2
Lewis Hamilton Fuels Passion at Ferrari: Monza Highlights

Lewis Hamilton Fuels Passion at Ferrari: Monza Highlights

 Global
3
BJP Condemns Vandalism at Srinagar's Hazratbal Shrine: A Conspiracy Against National Identity

BJP Condemns Vandalism at Srinagar's Hazratbal Shrine: A Conspiracy Against ...

 India
4
Strategic Collaboration Urged for Ravi River Basin Flood Management

Strategic Collaboration Urged for Ravi River Basin Flood Management

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025