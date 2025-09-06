BJP Joins Opposition to Bijli-Mahadev Ropeway Amidst Public Outcry

Jai Ram Thakur, leader of the opposition and former chief minister, expressed his backing for the protests against the Bijli-Mahadev ropeway project on Saturday. Thakur highlighted the BJP's commitment to respecting the local religious sentiments and cultural traditions of the area.

Thakur indicated that concerns from the Kullu locals regarding the project have been communicated to BJP president J P Nadda along with the Union Minister for Transport and Highways. These discussions guarantee that the people's religious feelings are prioritized, he claimed.

The ropeway, part of the Union government's Parvatmala Yojana, is intended to foster regional development at a cost of Rs 284 crore. Nonetheless, any potential threat to century-old traditions will see the BJP siding with local residents against the project.

(With inputs from agencies.)