BJP Joins Opposition to Bijli-Mahadev Ropeway Amidst Public Outcry

Jai Ram Thakur, the opposition leader, supports protests against the Bijli-Mahadev ropeway, emphasizing BJP's respect for local religious sentiments. The project, under Parvatmala Yojana, aims at development but has locals concerned about its cultural impact. BJP leaders have assured they will honor public sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 06-09-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 22:32 IST
Jai Ram Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

Jai Ram Thakur, leader of the opposition and former chief minister, expressed his backing for the protests against the Bijli-Mahadev ropeway project on Saturday. Thakur highlighted the BJP's commitment to respecting the local religious sentiments and cultural traditions of the area.

Thakur indicated that concerns from the Kullu locals regarding the project have been communicated to BJP president J P Nadda along with the Union Minister for Transport and Highways. These discussions guarantee that the people's religious feelings are prioritized, he claimed.

The ropeway, part of the Union government's Parvatmala Yojana, is intended to foster regional development at a cost of Rs 284 crore. Nonetheless, any potential threat to century-old traditions will see the BJP siding with local residents against the project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

