BJP Condemns Vandalism at Srinagar's Hazratbal Shrine: A Conspiracy Against National Identity

In a strong reaction to an alleged act of vandalism, BJP leader Altaf Thakur on Saturday labeled the defacement of a stone plaque at the Hazratbal Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar as a 'well-thought-out conspiracy' against the nation's identity. During a press conference, Thakur emphatically stated, 'The Ashoka symbol is the symbol of our country, and we will not allow anyone to break this symbol.'

Thakur's condemnation followed a viral video depicting the purported vandalism, comparing the behavior of the alleged vandals to that of Osama bin Laden. 'The path they chose, the way they behaved, is on the same lines as Osama bin Laden. BJP will not tolerate this under any circumstances...This was a well-thought-out conspiracy,' Thakur asserted.

Meanwhile, fellow BJP leader Darakshan Andrabi expressed outrage, deeming the incident a 'terrorist attack.' Andrabi, who viewed the attackers as political goons, revealed that a Waqf administrator narrowly avoided an attack and vowed legal action against those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)