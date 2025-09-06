Left Menu

BJD at Crossroads: Decision on Vice Presidential Polls

BJD president Naveen Patnaik chaired a party meeting to discuss the vice presidential polls, considering support for NDA or INDIA candidates. The decision will influence the state's political strategy post-BJD's loss of power. Discussions also covered issues for the upcoming monsoon assembly session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-09-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 23:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJD president Naveen Patnaik convened a key meeting on Saturday with the party's political affairs committee to deliberate the party's stance for the upcoming vice presidential elections.

During the session, Patnaik sought input from committee members regarding support for the NDA candidate, the INDIA nominee, or remaining neutral. This decision comes after BJD's shift to the principal opposition role in the state following their electoral defeat to the BJP.

BJD's past decisions in vice presidential elections have been varied, backing diverse candidates. The meeting also touched on topics for the monsoon assembly session, slated for September 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)

