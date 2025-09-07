Left Menu

Russia's Drone and Missile Barrage: Ukraine's Largest Overnight Defense Battle

In the largest attack since the invasion, Russia launched an overnight assault on Ukraine with 805 drones and decoys accompanied by 13 missiles. Ukraine successfully neutralized 747 drones and four missiles, despite damage from nine missile hits and 56 drone strikes across 37 locations.

In a night of escalated aggression, Russia launched its largest drone strike against Ukraine since the conflict began, deploying 805 drones and decoys.

According to Yuriy Ihnat of Ukraine's Air Force, Sunday's overnight operation marked the most significant aerial assault by Russia, supplemented by 13 various missiles.

Ukraine's defense forces managed to shoot down 747 drones and four missiles, although debris affected multiple areas following nine missile impacts and 56 drone strikes across 37 sites.

