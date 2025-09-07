Russia's Drone and Missile Barrage: Ukraine's Largest Overnight Defense Battle

In a night of escalated aggression, Russia launched its largest drone strike against Ukraine since the conflict began, deploying 805 drones and decoys.

According to Yuriy Ihnat of Ukraine's Air Force, Sunday's overnight operation marked the most significant aerial assault by Russia, supplemented by 13 various missiles.

Ukraine's defense forces managed to shoot down 747 drones and four missiles, although debris affected multiple areas following nine missile impacts and 56 drone strikes across 37 sites.