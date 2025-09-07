Left Menu

Intolerable Abuse and High Tensions: London's Protest Controversy

The Metropolitan Police faced 'intolerable' abuse during a protest opposing the ban on Palestine Action as a terror group, making over 425 arrests. The protest, part of a wider demonstration involving thousands, saw significant violence against officers. Supporters claim peaceful intentions, while the police decry the aggressive tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-09-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 13:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Metropolitan Police in London condemned the 'intolerable' abuse faced by officers during a protest against the banning of Palestine Action as a terrorist group. Over 425 arrests were made as tensions flared during the demonstration at Parliament Square.

Protesters gathered to challenge the UK government's decision to proscribe Palestine Action, displaying placards such as 'I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action,' amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Some arrests were made for assaulting police officers and public order offences.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Claire Smart criticized the violence directed at officers tasked with maintaining order under the Terrorism Act. Despite significant police deployments, violence was reported, raising questions about protest tactics and responses.

