High-Stakes Discussions in Manipur Amid PM Modi's Anticipated Visit
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla convened a high-level meeting with senior officials and BJP leaders, including former Chief Minister N Biren Singh, at Raj Bhavan. The meeting, addressing ethnic violence in the state, precedes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's potential visit—the first since violence erupted in May 2023.
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla held a significant meeting on Sunday with top bureaucrats and BJP MLAs, including the former chief minister, N Biren Singh, at Raj Bhavan. This meeting is critical as it comes ahead of a possible visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state.
The Prime Minister's anticipated visit, potentially in the second week of this month, would be his first to the northeastern region following the outbreak of ethnic violence in May 2023. Key figures in attendance included Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, and Police Chief Rajiv Singh.
While details of the meeting were not officially disclosed, a BJP insider revealed discussions focused on several issues, including preparatory matters for Modi's visit. PM Modi is also expected to visit Mizoram to inaugurate a new railway line before possibly heading to Imphal; however, official confirmation remains pending.
