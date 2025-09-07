Norwegian Election Battle: 'Tutti Frutti' Coalition in the Offing?

Norwegians headed to the polls in a closely contested parliamentary election pitting the incumbent Labour Party against a right-wing coalition led by the Progress Party and the Conservatives. With voting taking place over two days, the outcome could dramatically influence energy policies and management of Norway's $2 trillion sovereign wealth fund.

Key issues such as the cost of living, taxation, and public services have dominated the election, which could impact power supplies to Europe. Labour, led by Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, is currently seen as a favorite to win a majority in parliament, though the margin remains narrow according to recent opinion polls.

The dynamics within the electoral contest are complex, with potential coalition agreements needed to secure governance. Demands from the Greens and Communists for tougher energy policies underline the challenges Stoere could face if re-elected. Meanwhile, right-wing leaders remain divided, despite growing populist support.