Argentina's Crucial Provincial Polls: A Test for Milei and Peronism

Voters in Buenos Aires, Argentina's largest province, hit the polls on Sunday for a pivotal election. It is viewed as a critical gauge of libertarian President Javier Milei's governance and a precursor to the significant midterms next month.

The race is primarily contested between Milei's fledgling libertarian party and the enduring Peronist movement, historically influential in Argentina. Milei eyes this election as an opportunity to unseat his Peronist rivals in their traditional bastion.

Despite multiple challenges, including a bribery scandal and a struggling economy, the outcomes from this local election may shape Argentina's legislative dynamics and Milei's ambitious economic reforms.

