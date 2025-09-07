Argentina's Crucial Provincial Polls: A Test for Milei and Peronism
The Buenos Aires provincial election serves as a litmus test for President Javier Milei's libertarian agenda against the historically dominant Peronist movement. Amid political scandals and economic challenges, the elections will offer insights into Milei's ability to reform and his party's congressional prospects ahead of the midterms.
Voters in Buenos Aires, Argentina's largest province, hit the polls on Sunday for a pivotal election. It is viewed as a critical gauge of libertarian President Javier Milei's governance and a precursor to the significant midterms next month.
The race is primarily contested between Milei's fledgling libertarian party and the enduring Peronist movement, historically influential in Argentina. Milei eyes this election as an opportunity to unseat his Peronist rivals in their traditional bastion.
Despite multiple challenges, including a bribery scandal and a struggling economy, the outcomes from this local election may shape Argentina's legislative dynamics and Milei's ambitious economic reforms.
