PM Modi's Himachal Visit: A Spotlight on State's Destruction and Governance Challenges

Opposition Leader Jai Ram Thakur announces PM Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Himachal Pradesh to address damages from landslides. Thakur criticizes the local government's withdrawal of employee benefits and closure of institutions, urging rehabilitation for affected families. Modi's visit aims to assess the situation firsthand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 07-09-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 20:09 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Himachal Pradesh on September 9 to evaluate the extensive damage caused by landslides and persistent rains, according to Opposition Leader Jai Ram Thakur.

Thakur will accompany the Prime Minister in Dharamshala, where he plans to brief him on the devastation that has swept the state. He has criticized Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's administration for revoking employee rights and closing over 2,000 institutions, including educational and healthcare facilities.

Thakur recently visited severely affected areas, distributing relief materials and advocating for prompt rehabilitation efforts. With around 50 houses impacted, he stressed the urgent need for state intervention and reminded residents to stay vigilant amid continuous rainfall.

