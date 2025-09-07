PM Modi's Himachal Visit: A Spotlight on State's Destruction and Governance Challenges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Himachal Pradesh on September 9 to evaluate the extensive damage caused by landslides and persistent rains, according to Opposition Leader Jai Ram Thakur.

Thakur will accompany the Prime Minister in Dharamshala, where he plans to brief him on the devastation that has swept the state. He has criticized Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's administration for revoking employee rights and closing over 2,000 institutions, including educational and healthcare facilities.

Thakur recently visited severely affected areas, distributing relief materials and advocating for prompt rehabilitation efforts. With around 50 houses impacted, he stressed the urgent need for state intervention and reminded residents to stay vigilant amid continuous rainfall.