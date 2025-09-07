Left Menu

BJP's 'Sansad Karyashala': Modi's Vision for Parliamentarians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the BJP's 'Sansad Karyashala', a workshop for MPs that highlighted GST reforms and aimed to enhance parliamentary effectiveness. He engaged with MPs across sessions, shared insights, and promoted active involvement in discussions, emphasizing the party's grassroots strength and commitment to public service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 20:40 IST
BJP's 'Sansad Karyashala': Modi's Vision for Parliamentarians
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with BJP MPs during the 'Sansad Karyashala', a workshop designed to hone parliamentary skills and showcase the benefits of GST reforms. A resolution was passed in support of the government's move.

In a unique show of humility, Modi sat in the last row amid fellow MPs and offered suggestions to promote active engagement in various parliamentary committees. The event also featured senior BJP leaders such as Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and J P Nadda, underscoring the party's focus on effective governance.

The workshop, which featured discussions on parliamentary work and government achievements, was designed to prepare MPs for upcoming elections and further their contributions both inside and outside the legislative assembly.

TRENDING

1
Punjab in Peril: Floods Wreak Havoc Across State

Punjab in Peril: Floods Wreak Havoc Across State

 India
2
Near-Miss Tragedy: Faulty Bus Steering Causes Crash

Near-Miss Tragedy: Faulty Bus Steering Causes Crash

 India
3
Revenge Plot Unveiled: Arrests Made in Double Murder Saga

Revenge Plot Unveiled: Arrests Made in Double Murder Saga

 India
4
Verstappen Sets Record at Monza, McLaren's Strategy Sparks Drama

Verstappen Sets Record at Monza, McLaren's Strategy Sparks Drama

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025