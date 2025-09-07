BJP's 'Sansad Karyashala': Modi's Vision for Parliamentarians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with BJP MPs during the 'Sansad Karyashala', a workshop designed to hone parliamentary skills and showcase the benefits of GST reforms. A resolution was passed in support of the government's move.

In a unique show of humility, Modi sat in the last row amid fellow MPs and offered suggestions to promote active engagement in various parliamentary committees. The event also featured senior BJP leaders such as Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and J P Nadda, underscoring the party's focus on effective governance.

The workshop, which featured discussions on parliamentary work and government achievements, was designed to prepare MPs for upcoming elections and further their contributions both inside and outside the legislative assembly.