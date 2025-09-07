BJP Stages Protest Over Surya Hansda Encounter and Land Acquisition in Jharkhand

Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi has announced a series of demonstrations across the state's 216 blocks on September 11, focusing on two contentious issues. The first is the demand for a CBI investigation into the death of Surya Hansda, a controversial figure who perished in an alleged police encounter.

Marandi, who also leads the opposition in the state assembly, emphasized that the BJP seeks accountability not just for Hansda's death, but also for the land in Nagri, Ranchi. This land was allegedly acquired forcibly from tribal farmers for the expansion of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences. The party plans to press these issues up to the highest levels of governance.

The ruling JMM party, however, accused the BJP of politicizing these events to gain tribal votes. JMM leader Vinod Pandey criticized the BJP's actions, stating they disrespected tribal communities by framing Hansda, who had a criminal background, as a martyr. This political friction continues to stir debate in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)