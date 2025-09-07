Left Menu

BJP Stages Protest Over Surya Hansda Encounter and Land Acquisition in Jharkhand

Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi announced statewide demonstrations on September 11, demanding a CBI probe into the death of Surya Hansda in an alleged encounter and the return of land forcibly acquired from tribal farmers in Nagri. The BJP intends to submit a memorandum to the governor following the demonstrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 07-09-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 21:57 IST
BJP Stages Protest Over Surya Hansda Encounter and Land Acquisition in Jharkhand
Babulal Marandi
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi has announced a series of demonstrations across the state's 216 blocks on September 11, focusing on two contentious issues. The first is the demand for a CBI investigation into the death of Surya Hansda, a controversial figure who perished in an alleged police encounter.

Marandi, who also leads the opposition in the state assembly, emphasized that the BJP seeks accountability not just for Hansda's death, but also for the land in Nagri, Ranchi. This land was allegedly acquired forcibly from tribal farmers for the expansion of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences. The party plans to press these issues up to the highest levels of governance.

The ruling JMM party, however, accused the BJP of politicizing these events to gain tribal votes. JMM leader Vinod Pandey criticized the BJP's actions, stating they disrespected tribal communities by framing Hansda, who had a criminal background, as a martyr. This political friction continues to stir debate in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab in Peril: Floods Wreak Havoc Across State

Punjab in Peril: Floods Wreak Havoc Across State

 India
2
Near-Miss Tragedy: Faulty Bus Steering Causes Crash

Near-Miss Tragedy: Faulty Bus Steering Causes Crash

 India
3
Revenge Plot Unveiled: Arrests Made in Double Murder Saga

Revenge Plot Unveiled: Arrests Made in Double Murder Saga

 India
4
Verstappen Sets Record at Monza, McLaren's Strategy Sparks Drama

Verstappen Sets Record at Monza, McLaren's Strategy Sparks Drama

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025