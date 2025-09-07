Shiv Sena Strategizes for Vice Presidential Vote

A pivotal meeting of Shiv Sena MPs will take place in New Delhi concerning the Vice Presidential election set for September 9, announced a party leader. Prompted by the directives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the meeting is convened by Shiv Sena parliamentary group leader Shrikant Shinde.

This election, necessitated by the resignation of the former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in July, sees the ruling NDA nominating Maharashtra Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan against Opposition candidate and erstwhile Supreme Court judge, Justice B. Sudershan Reddy. Eknath Shinde has affirmed the Shiv Sena's support for the NDA candidate.

Shrikant Shinde has instructed all Shiv Sena MPs from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to arrive in Delhi by Sunday night. Crucial discussions will occur on Monday to strategize for maximizing votes in favor of Dr. Radhakrishnan, with an emphasis on unity and adherence to detailed voting protocols.

