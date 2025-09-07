Left Menu

Shiv Sena Strategizes for Vice Presidential Vote

A meeting of Shiv Sena MPs will be held in New Delhi regarding the Vice Presidential election. Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde has extended support to the NDA's nominee. Shiv Sena MPs are instructed to attend and strategize for the election, aiming for unity and maximum votes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-09-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 22:31 IST
Shiv Sena Strategizes for Vice Presidential Vote
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A pivotal meeting of Shiv Sena MPs will take place in New Delhi concerning the Vice Presidential election set for September 9, announced a party leader. Prompted by the directives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the meeting is convened by Shiv Sena parliamentary group leader Shrikant Shinde.

This election, necessitated by the resignation of the former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in July, sees the ruling NDA nominating Maharashtra Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan against Opposition candidate and erstwhile Supreme Court judge, Justice B. Sudershan Reddy. Eknath Shinde has affirmed the Shiv Sena's support for the NDA candidate.

Shrikant Shinde has instructed all Shiv Sena MPs from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to arrive in Delhi by Sunday night. Crucial discussions will occur on Monday to strategize for maximizing votes in favor of Dr. Radhakrishnan, with an emphasis on unity and adherence to detailed voting protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sunday Sports Highlights: Key NFL Player Updates and Major League Action

Sunday Sports Highlights: Key NFL Player Updates and Major League Action

 Global
2
ABVP Confronts Uttar Pradesh CM Over University Law Course Controversy

ABVP Confronts Uttar Pradesh CM Over University Law Course Controversy

 India
3
Romania's Coalition Government Endures No Confidence Votes Amid Fiscal Reforms

Romania's Coalition Government Endures No Confidence Votes Amid Fiscal Refor...

 Romania
4
Rugby Rivals Ready for Quarter-Finals Showdown

Rugby Rivals Ready for Quarter-Finals Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025