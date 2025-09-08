Left Menu

Trump’s Final Ultimatum to Hamas

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a 'last warning' to Hamas, urging them to release hostages from Gaza. Trump claims that the Israelis have accepted his terms and threatens consequences if Hamas does not comply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-09-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 00:03 IST
Trump’s Final Ultimatum to Hamas
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a dramatic statement on Sunday, former U.S. President Donald Trump issued what he described as his "last warning" to the Palestinian militant group Hamas, demanding they agree to a deal for the release of hostages from Gaza.

Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that the Israelis have already accepted his terms, emphasizing that it is now Hamas's turn to comply or face unspecified consequences.

This bold declaration underscores the heightened tensions surrounding the issue, as Trump asserts, "This is my last warning; there will not be another one!"

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ros Canter's Unprecedented Equine Triumph: A Historic Double Victory

Ros Canter's Unprecedented Equine Triumph: A Historic Double Victory

 Global
2
Depay Breaks Dutch Scoring Record with Stunning Performance

Depay Breaks Dutch Scoring Record with Stunning Performance

 Lithuania
3
Crackdown in Devbhoomi: Operation Kalanemi's Mission Exposed

Crackdown in Devbhoomi: Operation Kalanemi's Mission Exposed

 India
4
Cracking Down on Mexico's Fuel Smuggling Network

Cracking Down on Mexico's Fuel Smuggling Network

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025