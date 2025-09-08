Trump’s Final Ultimatum to Hamas

In a dramatic statement on Sunday, former U.S. President Donald Trump issued what he described as his "last warning" to the Palestinian militant group Hamas, demanding they agree to a deal for the release of hostages from Gaza.

Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that the Israelis have already accepted his terms, emphasizing that it is now Hamas's turn to comply or face unspecified consequences.

This bold declaration underscores the heightened tensions surrounding the issue, as Trump asserts, "This is my last warning; there will not be another one!"

(With inputs from agencies.)