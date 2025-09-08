Global Power Shifts: A Brief of Current Affairs

Turkey's political tensions escalate as the Republican People's Party (CHP) calls for rallies in response to a police barricade in Istanbul, amid a legal crackdown on its members. The arrest of Istanbul's mayor has led to the country's largest protests in a decade.

Australia is engrossed in a courtroom drama as Erin Patterson faces sentencing for the murder of three family members with a meal poisoned by mushrooms. Meanwhile, London's commuters are bracing for a week of disruptions as underground workers go on strike.

In Ukraine, Russia's most extensive aerial assault results in government buildings being set afire, claiming four lives. As the global political landscape shifts, these events underscore ongoing socio-political challenges worldwide.

