Peronists Secure Victory in Buenos Aires, Defeating Milei's Party

The opposition Peronist party claimed victory in Buenos Aires' legislative elections, surpassing President Javier Milei's ruling party. Center-left Axel Kicillof, the governor of Buenos Aires, led the charge. Provisional counts showed Peronists with 46.8% of the vote, while Milei's party had 33.8%, amid a bribery scandal affecting Milei.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 06:22 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 06:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant electoral victory, Argentina's opposition Peronist party emerged victorious in the Buenos Aires legislative elections, overshadowing President Javier Milei's ruling party. This political shift highlights the growing dissatisfaction with Milei's leadership.

Provisional official results indicate that the Peronists secured 46.8% of the votes across the province. Meanwhile, Milei's Libertarian Party candidate garnered 33.8%, with 82.2% of the votes counted. Center-left candidate Axel Kicillof, who serves as the governor of Buenos Aires Province, spearheaded this victory for the Justicialist Party.

The election outcome amplifies the challenges facing Milei, who is already grappling with a bribery scandal and increasing concerns over public spending. This pivotal election season could potentially redefine his administration's control and influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

