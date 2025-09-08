Race for Leadership: Japan's Political Shift
Former Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has declared his candidacy for the leadership of the Liberal Democratic Party. This follows Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's announcement of his resignation, signaling possible policy uncertainty in Japan, the world's fourth-largest economy.
Japan is poised for a significant political shift as former Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi announces his bid to become the next head of the Liberal Democratic Party.
This development comes in the wake of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's decision to resign, a move that could herald a challenging period for the nation.
As Japan, a key player in the global economy, navigates this transition, there is an air of uncertainty about the future political and economic strategies that will unfold.
