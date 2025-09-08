John Burton: The Unyielding Advocate for California's Underdogs

John Burton, a former US Representative and influential Democrat from San Francisco, passed away at age 92 from natural causes. A noted liberal, Burton was celebrated for his staunch defense of the working class and his role in mentoring political figures, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Burton's legacy as an advocate for the marginalized has been warmly remembered by California's political elite. Governor Gavin Newsom highlighted Burton's impact, calling him a towering champion for the disadvantaged, whose political career significantly shaped California's landscape.

Despite a pause in his political career due to personal struggles, Burton returned to public service and continued to influence California politics. After leaving electoral politics in 2004, he dedicated himself to nonprofit work, founding John Burton Advocates for Youth, which aimed to support foster youth through various reforms.

