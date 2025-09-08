Left Menu

CPI Backs Justice Reddy: Key VP Election Showdown Nears

As the Vice Presidential election approaches, CPI General Secretary D Raja voices full support for INDIA bloc's Justice B Sudershan Reddy, emphasizing his commitment to constitutional values. Amidst strategic meetings, the election on September 9 poses a critical decision between Reddy and NDA's CP Radhakrishnan.

08-09-2025
CPI General Secretary D Raja (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
On the eve of the Vice Presidential elections, CPI General Secretary D Raja announced unwavering support for INDIA bloc candidate Justice B Sudershan Reddy, highlighting his commitment to the Constitution and its values. In a statement to the press, Raja deemed Reddy the 'most deserving candidate' given the current political landscape.

According to Raja, the left parties are integral to the INDIA Bloc, which fully backs Justice Reddy. He stressed the significance of Reddy's potential election in safeguarding the Constitution and the nation's integrity. The much-anticipated election, set for September 9, features a head-to-head battle between Reddy and NDA's CP Radhakrishnan.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party conducted a 'Sansad Karyalaya' training session for MPs to streamline the voting process. Concurrently, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge arranged a dinner to consolidate support for Reddy from INDIA bloc MPs. The Vice Presidential vote follows the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar during the Monsoon Session, necessitating an election as outlined in Articles 64 and 68 of the Constitution.

