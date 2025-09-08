Left Menu

Honoring the Legacy of Sher-e-Kashmir: A Tribute to Sheikh Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah commemorated the 43rd death anniversary of Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, founder of the National Conference, at his mausoleum in Hazratbal. Known for socio-economic reforms like the Land to Tiller Act, Sheikh Abdullah was pivotal in Jammu and Kashmir's accession to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 08-09-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 12:48 IST
On Monday, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah paid homage to party founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah on the occasion of his 43rd death anniversary.

The two leaders laid floral wreaths at the mausoleum of Sheikh Abdullah, affectionately known as Sher-e-Kashmir, at Naseembagh in the Hazratbal area. The commemorative event featured special prayers and supplications, honoring his transformative socio-economic contributions, including the Land to Tiller Act and advancements in education.

Sheikh Abdullah's legacy also includes his key role in the accession of Jammu and Kashmir to the union of India. The ceremony saw attendance from Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Abdul Rahim Rather, Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, and party general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, among other notable leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

