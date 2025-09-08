Left Menu

BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia's Legacy: A Political Journey Remembered

Rajendra Dholakia, a four-time BJD MLA and former minister, passed away due to kidney-related ailments at the age of 68. His political career spanned from 2004 to 2024, serving constituencies as an MLA and a minister. His death marks an impactful loss to Odisha's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-09-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 13:46 IST
BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia's Legacy: A Political Journey Remembered
  • Country:
  • India

Rajendra Dholakia, a stalwart BJD MLA, succumbed to kidney-related ailments in Chennai on Monday at the age of 68. His demise was a significant loss to Odisha's political arena, where he served four terms as an MLA from the Nuapada constituency, demonstrating steadfast commitment.

Known for his eloquent advocacy of the people's rights, Dholakia held the position of minister in the Naveen Patnaik cabinet from 2022 to 2024. His political journey was marked by notable victories, including a decisive win by 10,881 votes in the 2024 election, reflecting his extensive support base.

The state assembly now sees its BJD MLA tally reduced to 50. Condolences expressed across the political spectrum underscore his impact, with leaders like Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and BJD President Naveen Patnaik paying tribute to his devoted public service and leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fatal Gas Leak Sparks Inquiry in Madhya Pradesh Factory Tragedy

Fatal Gas Leak Sparks Inquiry in Madhya Pradesh Factory Tragedy

 India
2
India and Israel Strengthen Ties with New Investment Treaty

India and Israel Strengthen Ties with New Investment Treaty

 India
3
SPJIMR Shines: Top Global Rankings Affirm Excellence

SPJIMR Shines: Top Global Rankings Affirm Excellence

 India
4
Can GM Crops Revolutionize Modern Agriculture?

Can GM Crops Revolutionize Modern Agriculture?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025