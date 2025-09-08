BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia's Legacy: A Political Journey Remembered

Rajendra Dholakia, a stalwart BJD MLA, succumbed to kidney-related ailments in Chennai on Monday at the age of 68. His demise was a significant loss to Odisha's political arena, where he served four terms as an MLA from the Nuapada constituency, demonstrating steadfast commitment.

Known for his eloquent advocacy of the people's rights, Dholakia held the position of minister in the Naveen Patnaik cabinet from 2022 to 2024. His political journey was marked by notable victories, including a decisive win by 10,881 votes in the 2024 election, reflecting his extensive support base.

The state assembly now sees its BJD MLA tally reduced to 50. Condolences expressed across the political spectrum underscore his impact, with leaders like Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and BJD President Naveen Patnaik paying tribute to his devoted public service and leadership.

