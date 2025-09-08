Major Cabinet Shake-Up in Indonesia: Finance Minister Dismissed

In a significant cabinet reshuffle, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati was ousted from her position, as announced by state secretariat minister Prasetyo Hadi on Monday.

While the identity of her successor remains undisclosed, the decision follows two weeks of widespread protests and civil unrest throughout Indonesia.

The demonstrations have spotlighted demands for a fairer taxation system, and tensions escalated when looters recently broke into Mulyani's residence amid the turmoil.