Vaiko expels Mallai Sathya from MDMK over "Anti-Party Activities"

In a conflict within the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), party general secretary Vaiko has formally expelled deputy general secretary Mallai C. E. Sathya from the party on Monday, citing repeated "anti-party activities" and violation of organisational discipline The expulsion order, issued on Monday, marks the culmination of months of internal fight between Sathya and the leadership, particularly over his alleged actions that were seen as weakening the party's unity and discipline.

This conflict also reflects a deeper generational and ideological struggle, particularly as Durai Vaiko, son of Vaiko, plays a growing role in the party's affairs. The letter, signed on Monday by Vaiko, details the reasons for expulsion, which involve Sathya allegedly disregarding repeated warnings and continuing to engage in conduct "against the interests of the party."

He was accused of misusing his position as Deputy General Secretary and acting in violation of multiple clauses of the MDMK constitution, including provisions under Sections 19, 35, and 41 relating to party discipline. His public statements and activities were described as a breach of collective responsibility and damaging to the party's reputation. The order declared that after reviewing his responses and conduct, the disciplinary committee found him guilty of violating party norms. As per Rule 35 and related disciplinary provisions, his membership was revoked permanently.

Vaiko instructed that Sathya immediately return all party materials, documents, and assets in his possession. Earlier, Sathya had expressed betrayal allegations, calling them false and defamatory. He reiterated that he never worked against the party's interests and that his contributions, including representing the party internationally, demonstrated his commitment.

Tensions first surfaced in early 2025 when Sathya's social media posts were perceived as critical of MDMK and its leadership. In April, the party's Tiruchy urban unit branded him a "traitor" and demanded his removal. By June-July 2025, Vaiko publicly accused Sathya of "anti-party activities" spanning over two years, including collaborating with external critics and tarnishing the party's reputation.

Furthermore, in August, Vaiko temporarily suspended Sathya and issued a show-cause notice under Rule 35(6) of the party constitution, barring him from using party assets and symbols until he submitted an explanation. (ANI)

