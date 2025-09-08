Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Vice Presidential Election Amid Sudden Resignation

Congress MP Manickam Tagore claims the Vice Presidential election, triggered by Jagdeep Dhankhar's sudden resignation, is 'forced on the nation.' Tagore urges support for opposition candidate Sudershan Reddy and calls on the government for flood relief packages. As the election nears, opposition parties strategize unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 14:50 IST
Controversy Surrounds Vice Presidential Election Amid Sudden Resignation
Congress MP Manickam comments on upcoming vice presidential election (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has raised serious concerns over the upcoming Vice Presidential election, describing it as being 'forced on the nation' following the unexpected resignation of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Speaking to ANI, Tagore alleged that Dhankhar was compelled to resign, which has prompted a sudden electoral process.

Addressing support for the opposition's candidate, Justice Sudershan Reddy, Tagore called on BJD, BRS, and YSRCP to back Reddy. The forthcoming election serves as a litmus test for parties to demonstrate their allegiance to or opposition against BJP policies, as well as their commitment to constitutional values, he emphasized.

Tagore also highlighted the severe impact of floods across several states, including Himachal, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttarakhand, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce relief packages. He criticized the Aam Aadmi Party's administration in Punjab for its handling of the agricultural crisis. Simultaneously, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge plans to rally the INDIA bloc's MPs to reaffirm their collective stand in support of Reddy ahead of the election clash with NDA's CP Radhakrishnan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fatal Gas Leak Sparks Inquiry in Madhya Pradesh Factory Tragedy

Fatal Gas Leak Sparks Inquiry in Madhya Pradesh Factory Tragedy

 India
2
India and Israel Strengthen Ties with New Investment Treaty

India and Israel Strengthen Ties with New Investment Treaty

 India
3
SPJIMR Shines: Top Global Rankings Affirm Excellence

SPJIMR Shines: Top Global Rankings Affirm Excellence

 India
4
Can GM Crops Revolutionize Modern Agriculture?

Can GM Crops Revolutionize Modern Agriculture?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025