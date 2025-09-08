Controversy Surrounds Vice Presidential Election Amid Sudden Resignation
Congress MP Manickam Tagore claims the Vice Presidential election, triggered by Jagdeep Dhankhar's sudden resignation, is 'forced on the nation.' Tagore urges support for opposition candidate Sudershan Reddy and calls on the government for flood relief packages. As the election nears, opposition parties strategize unity.
- Country:
- India
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has raised serious concerns over the upcoming Vice Presidential election, describing it as being 'forced on the nation' following the unexpected resignation of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Speaking to ANI, Tagore alleged that Dhankhar was compelled to resign, which has prompted a sudden electoral process.
Addressing support for the opposition's candidate, Justice Sudershan Reddy, Tagore called on BJD, BRS, and YSRCP to back Reddy. The forthcoming election serves as a litmus test for parties to demonstrate their allegiance to or opposition against BJP policies, as well as their commitment to constitutional values, he emphasized.
Tagore also highlighted the severe impact of floods across several states, including Himachal, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttarakhand, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce relief packages. He criticized the Aam Aadmi Party's administration in Punjab for its handling of the agricultural crisis. Simultaneously, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge plans to rally the INDIA bloc's MPs to reaffirm their collective stand in support of Reddy ahead of the election clash with NDA's CP Radhakrishnan.
