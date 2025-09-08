Left Menu

Pope Leo's Quiet Diplomacy: Navigating Vatican-Israel Relations

Pope Leo, the first U.S. pontiff, employs a quieter, behind-the-scenes diplomatic approach compared to his predecessor Pope Francis. In meetings with Israeli President Herzog, Leo emphasized the 'tragic situation in Gaza' and called for a ceasefire, reflecting a measured Vatican foreign policy strategy.

Pope Leo

Pope Leo, the first American to lead the Catholic Church, is subtly shifting the Vatican's diplomatic approach compared to his more outspoken predecessor, Pope Francis. During a recent meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Leo expressed concern over the 'tragic situation in Gaza,' advocating for a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

Unlike Francis, who often made headlines with his bold statements, Leo prefers to operate behind closed doors, leveraging the Vatican's extensive foreign policy resources. This approach was highlighted after an Israeli strike on Gaza's Catholic church, where Leo chose a phone call to Prime Minister Netanyahu to advocate for negotiations, rather than public commentary.

The Vatican continues to uphold its support for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, despite differing perspectives from Israel's government. Leo's understated style aims for direct communication with foreign leaders while maintaining traditional Vatican diplomatic protocols.

