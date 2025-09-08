Controversy Surrounds VP Candidate's Meeting with Convict

On Monday, legal luminaries expressed strong disapproval of B Sudershan Reddy, the vice-presidential candidate from the joint opposition, for his recent meeting with RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav. Their criticism centers on Yadav's criminal convictions, which draw attention to Reddy's perceived lack of judgment and potential political motives.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, embroiled in the infamous fodder scam, shared pictures of his meeting with Reddy, raising eyebrows among senior legal advocates. They argue that such associations with a convicted individual undermine trust and question the integrity of Reddy's candidacy for the high constitutional office.

The legal experts, including prominent Supreme Court advocates and former Bar Council members, released a joint statement. They condemned Reddy's actions as a significant lapse in judgment, especially given the silence from certain political factions that usually react strongly to minor allegations.

