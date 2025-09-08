Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Blames BJP for Maddur Communal Unrest

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of instigating communal violence in Maddur, Mandya district. The unrest erupted during the Ganesha idol procession when clashes broke out, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders to maintain order.

Siddaramaiah condemned the BJP's approach, stating that the party exploits communal issues to bolster its political base, which he deems inappropriate for any political entity. He rebuked claims from the BJP that Hindus were prohibited from celebrating their festival, asserting that the real threat to peace comes from the BJP itself.

The Chief Minister vowed that stringent actions would be taken against anyone disrupting peace. So far, 21 individuals have been detained in connection with the disturbances. Meanwhile, Maddur's district in-charge Minister, N Chaluvarayaswamy, echoed Siddaramaiah's concerns, highlighting that the BJP lacks political traction in Maddur and relies on communal divisiveness.

