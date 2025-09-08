Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi's Aerial Survey of Flood-Devastated States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to assess the flood situation. He will conduct aerial surveys and hold meetings with officials and affected residents to ensure effective relief efforts. The visit aims to provide direct oversight to support the flood-stricken communities.

New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:01 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on Tuesday to evaluate the severe flood situation that has affected both states.

Officials confirmed that Modi will undertake an aerial survey of the areas impacted by floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh. His visit includes a stop in Kangra to meet with officials and host a high-level review meeting.

In addition, Modi will tour the flood-stricken regions of Punjab, visiting Gurdaspur. Here, he will engage with senior officials and flood victims, as well as teams from NDRF, SDRF, and Aapda Mitra, as part of his efforts to closely monitor relief operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

