Left Menu

Opposition Unites Ahead of Vice Presidential Clash

The opposition INDIA bloc rallied its MPs for a crucial vice-presidential election, urging them to vote with their conscience in what they describe as an 'ideological battle.' The election, unaffected by party whips and conducted through a secret ballot, sees joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy confronting NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:54 IST
Opposition Unites Ahead of Vice Presidential Clash
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant display of unity, the opposition INDIA bloc convened a meeting in the Parliament complex to prepare for the vice-presidential election. Leaders urged MPs to vote according to their conscience in the 'ideological battle,' emphasizing independent decision-making in the absence of party whips and through secret ballots.

The opposition's candidate, B Sudershan Reddy, is positioned against NDA's C P Radhakrishnan for the vice-presidency. Despite the numbers favoring the NDA, opposition leaders are determined in their pursuit, with detailed guidelines provided to MPs about the election process, ensuring a conscious vote.

With a clear majority on the NDA side, the election has been characterized by the opposition as crucial for the democratic ethos. The election process is comprehensive, with voting slated in the new Parliament House, demonstrating the significance of this political showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan's Spice Revolution: Boosting Trade and Tradition

Rajasthan's Spice Revolution: Boosting Trade and Tradition

 India
2
RLP's Beniwal Backs Reddy: A Crucial Vote in VP Race

RLP's Beniwal Backs Reddy: A Crucial Vote in VP Race

 India
3
Udhayanidhi Stalin Predicts AIADMK's 'Intensive Care' Future

Udhayanidhi Stalin Predicts AIADMK's 'Intensive Care' Future

 India
4
Tensions Rise as US Imposes Steep Tariffs on Indian Imports

Tensions Rise as US Imposes Steep Tariffs on Indian Imports

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025