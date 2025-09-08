Opposition Unites Ahead of Vice Presidential Clash
The opposition INDIA bloc rallied its MPs for a crucial vice-presidential election, urging them to vote with their conscience in what they describe as an 'ideological battle.' The election, unaffected by party whips and conducted through a secret ballot, sees joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy confronting NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan.
- Country:
- India
In a significant display of unity, the opposition INDIA bloc convened a meeting in the Parliament complex to prepare for the vice-presidential election. Leaders urged MPs to vote according to their conscience in the 'ideological battle,' emphasizing independent decision-making in the absence of party whips and through secret ballots.
The opposition's candidate, B Sudershan Reddy, is positioned against NDA's C P Radhakrishnan for the vice-presidency. Despite the numbers favoring the NDA, opposition leaders are determined in their pursuit, with detailed guidelines provided to MPs about the election process, ensuring a conscious vote.
With a clear majority on the NDA side, the election has been characterized by the opposition as crucial for the democratic ethos. The election process is comprehensive, with voting slated in the new Parliament House, demonstrating the significance of this political showdown.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi asks NDA MPs to organise 'Swadeshi Mela' to promote made-in-India products, meet traders over GST rate cuts.
Opposition Unites for Vice Presidential Election Amidst NDA Advantage
High-Stakes Vice-Presidential Election: NDA vs Opposition Showdown
PM Modi to Be First Voter in Key VP Election Amid NDA Unity Push
TDP Urges Unified Support for NDA's Radhakrishnan in VP Election