Opposition Unites Ahead of Vice Presidential Clash

In a significant display of unity, the opposition INDIA bloc convened a meeting in the Parliament complex to prepare for the vice-presidential election. Leaders urged MPs to vote according to their conscience in the 'ideological battle,' emphasizing independent decision-making in the absence of party whips and through secret ballots.

The opposition's candidate, B Sudershan Reddy, is positioned against NDA's C P Radhakrishnan for the vice-presidency. Despite the numbers favoring the NDA, opposition leaders are determined in their pursuit, with detailed guidelines provided to MPs about the election process, ensuring a conscious vote.

With a clear majority on the NDA side, the election has been characterized by the opposition as crucial for the democratic ethos. The election process is comprehensive, with voting slated in the new Parliament House, demonstrating the significance of this political showdown.

