PMK Joins NDA: A Strategic Shift in Tamil Nadu Politics

Dr Anbumani Ramadoss's faction of PMK has aligned with NDA in Tamil Nadu ahead of state assembly elections. This move is aimed at consolidating opposition against the ruling DMK. The AIADMK leads the coalition that hopes to leverage electoral discontent to secure a majority in the upcoming polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-01-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 17:21 IST
On Wednesday, Dr Anbumani Ramadoss and his faction of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) officially aligned with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu, marking a significant political development ahead of impending elections.

Leading the NDA in the state, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami announced the coalition's expansion, suggesting that more partners would soon join to form a formidable opposition against the ruling DMK.

Highlighting the PMK's resolve, Anbumani stated that their inclusion in the alliance would embolden efforts to defeat the 'anti-people' DMK, projecting confidence in the coalition's ability to gain a decisive victory in the elections scheduled for March-April.

(With inputs from agencies.)

