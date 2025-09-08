BRICS Call for Unity Amid Global Trade Turbulence

In a bold statement on Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a united response from BRICS nations against trade challenges instigated by the United States. Xi, addressing the leaders via video link, stressed that Washington's tariff wars have significantly disrupted the global economy and violated international trade rules.

Xi underscored the urgency by noting the accelerating transformation on the global stage, pointing out the pervasive presence of hegemonism, unilateralism, and protectionism. He emphasized BRICS' responsibility to act on their longstanding principle of inclusive and cooperative multilateralism, aiming to fortify the multilateral trading system.

The President advocated for the Global Governance Initiative, presented at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, to counteract US dominance, ensuring a more just global governance system. He rallied BRICS nations to deepen cooperation, enhancing their collective resilience and resourcefulness in addressing global economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)