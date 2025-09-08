Left Menu

France on Edge: Political Turmoil Threatens Economic Stability

Prime Minister François Bayrou confronts a confidence vote that endangers France's fiscal health. Facing a public debt at 113.9% of GDP, Bayrou warns of severe economic turmoil if corrective measures fail. With opposition parties set to vote against the government, France might plunge deeper into crisis.

08-09-2025
Prime Minister François Bayrou has warned that France's economic stability hangs in the balance as he faces a crucial confidence vote. Bayrou highlighted the gravity of the situation, pointing to France's public debt, which has surged to 113.9% of GDP.

Bayrou's government teeters on the brink due to his minority status and opposition discontent with his economic strategies. Criticisms have mounted as lawmakers like Socialist Boris Vallaud voice their distrust, urging a political reshuffle towards a left-wing leadership.

If Bayrou's government collapses, President Emmanuel Macron will have to navigate a fragmented parliament to find a new leader capable of addressing France's mounting fiscal challenges amid global economic uncertainties.

