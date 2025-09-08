France on Edge: Political Turmoil Threatens Economic Stability
Prime Minister François Bayrou confronts a confidence vote that endangers France's fiscal health. Facing a public debt at 113.9% of GDP, Bayrou warns of severe economic turmoil if corrective measures fail. With opposition parties set to vote against the government, France might plunge deeper into crisis.
Prime Minister François Bayrou has warned that France's economic stability hangs in the balance as he faces a crucial confidence vote. Bayrou highlighted the gravity of the situation, pointing to France's public debt, which has surged to 113.9% of GDP.
Bayrou's government teeters on the brink due to his minority status and opposition discontent with his economic strategies. Criticisms have mounted as lawmakers like Socialist Boris Vallaud voice their distrust, urging a political reshuffle towards a left-wing leadership.
If Bayrou's government collapses, President Emmanuel Macron will have to navigate a fragmented parliament to find a new leader capable of addressing France's mounting fiscal challenges amid global economic uncertainties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Conscience Over Slogans: A Pivotal Confidence Vote in France
French Political Crisis Looms with Confidence Vote
Romania's Coalition Government Endures No Confidence Votes Amid Fiscal Reforms
Political Uncertainty Engulfs France Amid Confidence Vote
France's Looming Political Crisis: Confidence Vote Set to Shake Government