Manchester City Settles Dispute with Premier League Over APT Rules

Manchester City and the Premier League have reached a settlement regarding their dispute over Associated Party Transactions (APT) rules. The club acknowledges the APT rules as valid and binding, concluding legal proceedings. This settlement is separate from other financial charges against City.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 20:59 IST
Manchester City announced on Monday a settlement with the Premier League, resolving their conflict over the league's Associated Party Transactions (APT) regulations. City has accepted that the current APT rules, which oversee commercial agreements between clubs and their owners' affiliated companies, are both valid and binding.

This settlement effectively ends the legal disputes between the two parties concerning the APT rules. Manchester City has agreed to recognize these regulations, indicating their compliance and acceptance of the rules as binding.

The APT rules, implemented in November, were subject to changes approved by a majority of English Premier League clubs. Although an independent tribunal found some aspects of the rules to be unlawful, the Premier League insisted that such findings do not compromise the rules' valid operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

