Detention Under Spotlight: The Controversial Case of Mehraj Malik

Mehraj Malik, the Jammu and Kashmir Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and legislator, was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) on Monday, according to officials. The provisions of the PSA allow for detention without charge or trial for up to two years in certain cases.

The dossier compiled by Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh highlights a series of allegations against Malik, including spreading misinformation, glorifying terrorists, and using abusive language against women. Malik is deemed an imminent threat to community peace, and multiple FIRs have been registered against him.

The report further accuses Malik of issuing public threats and inciting hostility against government officials. Despite various legal actions, officials claim Malik continues to challenge the law, posing a risk of alienating the youth from lawful conduct. His detention is deemed essential for safeguarding community safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)