Left Menu

Detention Under Spotlight: The Controversial Case of Mehraj Malik

Mehraj Malik, Jammu and Kashmir Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and MLA, has been detained under the Public Safety Act. A dossier accuses him of spreading misinformation, glorifying terrorists, and inciting violence. Malik's actions, including derogatory remarks towards women, pose a threat to societal peace, officials allege.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:31 IST
Detention Under Spotlight: The Controversial Case of Mehraj Malik
Mehraj Malik
  • Country:
  • India

Mehraj Malik, the Jammu and Kashmir Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and legislator, was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) on Monday, according to officials. The provisions of the PSA allow for detention without charge or trial for up to two years in certain cases.

The dossier compiled by Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh highlights a series of allegations against Malik, including spreading misinformation, glorifying terrorists, and using abusive language against women. Malik is deemed an imminent threat to community peace, and multiple FIRs have been registered against him.

The report further accuses Malik of issuing public threats and inciting hostility against government officials. Despite various legal actions, officials claim Malik continues to challenge the law, posing a risk of alienating the youth from lawful conduct. His detention is deemed essential for safeguarding community safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Court Upholds $83.3 Million Verdict Against Donald Trump Over Carroll Defamation Case

Federal Court Upholds $83.3 Million Verdict Against Donald Trump Over Carrol...

 Global
2
France Faces Political Shake-Up: New PM on the Horizon

France Faces Political Shake-Up: New PM on the Horizon

 France
3
UP's Compassionate Response: 48 Relief Trucks Dispatched Amid Flood Crisis

UP's Compassionate Response: 48 Relief Trucks Dispatched Amid Flood Crisis

 India
4
Ayan Lohchab Shines as Patna Pirates Secure First Victory

Ayan Lohchab Shines as Patna Pirates Secure First Victory

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025