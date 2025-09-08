Left Menu

Nepal Erupts: A Youth-Led Revolt Against Social Media Ban Turns Deadly

Violent protests erupted in Nepal following the government's ban on social media platforms, resulting in over 19 deaths and 300 injuries. Demonstrations in Kathmandu, led by Gen Z youths, turned fatal, prompting the resignation of Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak. The ban has raised concerns over potential censorship and freedom of speech.

Nepal Erupts: A Youth-Led Revolt Against Social Media Ban Turns Deadly
In a surge of violence, protests against Nepal's government ban on social media escalated to deadly clashes, leaving 19 dead and over 300 injured. Police resorted to forceful measures to control the demonstrators, leading to severe casualties and widespread unrest.

The protests, led by Gen Z youths, took a violent turn in the capital, Kathmandu, with demonstrators storming the Parliament complex. The chaos prompted the Nepali Army's deployment and the resignation of Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, who stepped down on moral grounds as the situation spiraled.

The government's shutdown of 26 social media sites has sparked nationwide outrage, prompting concerns over free speech and digital regression. Critics argue the move lacks stakeholder dialogue and could severely impact education and communication across Nepal.

