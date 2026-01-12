Left Menu

India's Gen Z: The 'Amrit Peedhi' Driving National Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India's Gen Z as the 'Amrit Peedhi', emphasizing their pivotal role in the country's development. At the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, he lauded youth creativity and innovation, highlighting successful startups like Skyroot Aerospace, and urged them to overcome colonial mindsets.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised India's Generation Z, dubbing them the 'Amrit Peedhi' or 'golden generation', for their creativity and sense of purpose at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue. He underscored their vital role in actualizing the vision of a developed nation.

During the event, Modi interacted with young leaders from across India and abroad, highlighting the platform's rapid evolution into a key space for youth engagement in national direction-setting. He pointed to the success stories of startups like Skyroot Aerospace as evidence of youth-led innovation.

The prime minister emphasized the importance of self-confidence for national self-reliance and development. He called for overcoming colonial mentalities and noted the impressive growth in the country's Orange Economy, which is fueled by culture, content, and creativity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

