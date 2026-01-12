India's Gen Z: The 'Amrit Peedhi' Driving National Development

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised India's Generation Z, dubbing them the 'Amrit Peedhi' or 'golden generation', for their creativity and sense of purpose at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue. He underscored their vital role in actualizing the vision of a developed nation.

During the event, Modi interacted with young leaders from across India and abroad, highlighting the platform's rapid evolution into a key space for youth engagement in national direction-setting. He pointed to the success stories of startups like Skyroot Aerospace as evidence of youth-led innovation.

The prime minister emphasized the importance of self-confidence for national self-reliance and development. He called for overcoming colonial mentalities and noted the impressive growth in the country's Orange Economy, which is fueled by culture, content, and creativity.

(With inputs from agencies.)