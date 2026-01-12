India's Gen Z: At the Forefront of Nation-Building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the dynamic potential of India's Gen Z, highlighting their creativity, innovative ideas, and energetic drive as central to the country's progression. He noted this during the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD) session, engaging with young participants from India and abroad.

Modi explained that this initiative quickly became a crucial forum for youth to help steer the nation's future. On January 12, as India celebrates National Youth Day to honor Swami Vivekananda, Modi referenced his inspirational life and teachings as foundational to the VBYLD's creation.

The prime minister pointed to significant growth in the nation's Orange Economy, rooted in culture and creativity, applauding the reform momentum driven by Yuva Shakti. Over 50 lakh young individuals took part in the dialogue, selected through a rigorous three-stage process: a digital quiz, essay challenge, and state-level presentations.