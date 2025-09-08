Punjab's Plea: Will Modi Announce Relief Amidst Flood Crisis?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forthcoming visit to the flood-stricken Punjab is raising hopes for a substantial relief package from the central government. Amid mounting pressures, the ruling AAP has issued a fervent plea for Rs 20,000 crore in aid, aiming to counteract the severe devastation sweeping through the region.

With the death toll rising and extensive damage to crops and infrastructure, Punjab leaders alongside Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are amplifying calls for federal intervention. Over 4.50 lakh acres of farmland, valued health infrastructures, and thousands of livestock face ruin, intensifying local demands for immediate financial support.

As Modi prepares to assess the flooding firsthand, local political figures emphasize their urgent call for federal funds and criticise the current government's perceived neglect, urging the release of long-delayed resources vital for Punjab's recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)