Punjab's Plea: Will Modi Announce Relief Amidst Flood Crisis?

As Punjab faces catastrophic floods, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit fuels demands for a substantial relief package. The state, battling extensive damage to lives, crops, and infrastructure, calls for at least Rs 20,000 crore in aid and release of delayed funds amid criticism of the central government's response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-09-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 22:11 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forthcoming visit to the flood-stricken Punjab is raising hopes for a substantial relief package from the central government. Amid mounting pressures, the ruling AAP has issued a fervent plea for Rs 20,000 crore in aid, aiming to counteract the severe devastation sweeping through the region.

With the death toll rising and extensive damage to crops and infrastructure, Punjab leaders alongside Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are amplifying calls for federal intervention. Over 4.50 lakh acres of farmland, valued health infrastructures, and thousands of livestock face ruin, intensifying local demands for immediate financial support.

As Modi prepares to assess the flooding firsthand, local political figures emphasize their urgent call for federal funds and criticise the current government's perceived neglect, urging the release of long-delayed resources vital for Punjab's recovery.

